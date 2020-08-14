Ministry Distributes over 700 Mn Birr Equipment to Enhance Productivity

Addis Ababa August 14/2020(ENA) Ministry of Agriculture has distributed tablets, livestock research equipment, and COVID-19 preventing materials to the regional bureaus today.

The ministry handed over 336 million Birr worth 35,000 tablets, 11 million USD worth livestock research equipment and 12.8 million Birr worth COVID-19 protecting materials to representatives of all regional state bureaus.

During the occasion, Agriculture Minister Oumer Hussien said a total of over 700 million birr was allotted to purchase the materials that are expected modernize the agriculture sector and combat coronavirus.

The tablets will help to digitalize information management system in the agriculture sector and generate quality and reliable information that enhance proper utilization of resources, he added.

Besides registering agricultural resources in one data base system and reducing discrepancy, the tablets are also useful for training and smooth flow of information, according to the minister.

Each kebele in the regional states will get two tablets, it was learned.

The research equipment will be used to conduct research on livestock resources and improve their health and productivity.

Oumer, however, noted that the equipment are not enough to transform the sector and stressed the need for relentless commitment and collaboration with regional governments and stakeholders to enhance productivity.