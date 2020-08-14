Ethiopians in Kuwait Purchases Over 1 Mln Birr Worth Bond to Support GERD

Addis Ababa August 14/2020(ENA) Ethiopians living in Kuwait have purchased more than one million Birr worth bond to finance the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ethiopians purchased the bond during a bond selling campaign organized this week by Ethiopian Embassy in Kuwait.

The event was held under the theme ‘The competition of the first filling of the dam is a great news; we will continue to strengthen our support for the finalizing of the dam! ’ the ministry indicated.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Kuwait, Abdulfatah Abdullahi said on the occasion that the first filling of the dam was successfully achieved with the commitment of the leadership and active participation of the public.

“The first filling of the dam has created a strong and new sprit of commitment and has showed the world that Ethiopians can not only start but they can also accomplish”, he said.

The Ambassador called on the public to continue its contribution until the end of the construction of the dam.

Participants of the event have also pledged to play their role till the completion of the dam.

Ethiopians living in Kuwait have purchased over 7 million birr worth bond in the concluded Ethiopian Budget Year alone.