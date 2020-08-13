Enterprise Earns over 25 Billion Birr Annual Revenue

Addis Ababa, August 13/2020(ENA)Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise (ESLSE) disclosed that it has earned 25.7 billion Birr last Ethiopian budget year.

The revenue has shown 37 percent increment from the 18.7 billion Birr earned last budget year, it was learned.

Speaking to ENA, Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise CEO Roba Megerssa said the earnings obtained by transporting wheat and fertilizer contributed the lion’s share of the revenue.

The enterprise also moved a total of 11 million tons of import and export in the budget year, he added.

Roba stated that the enterprise plans to earn 37 billion Birr this Ethiopian budget year.

According to him, the enterprise will be fully digitalized at the end of this fiscal year.