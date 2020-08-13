Health Associations Criticize Negligence of Public, Demand Increase in PP Equipment

Addis Abeba August 13/2020 (ENA) National health professional associations have criticized the public for its negligence in containing COVID-19 and urged the government to increase personal protective equipment as they are committed to enhancing the fight against the pandemic.



In a press conference representatives of the 11 health professional associations held today, they expressed their commitment to reinvigorate support to the ongoing fight against the virus in the country.

The virus is spreading fast among the community, the statement issued by the associations said, adding that the prevention and response activities underway need to be scaled up in order to effectively prevent and respond against the spread of COVID-19.

Expressing grave concern over the negligence of the public in effectively practicing the compulsory guidelines, the statement urged the government to strictly implement the state of emergency in place since April 2020.

“We are ready to contribute to the success of the nationwide campaign against COVID-19 and we advise effective prevention and medical treatments to be done,” the associations noted.

Pointing out the increasing number of infected health professionals, the associations urged leaders of the health sector at all levels to ensure the supply and accessibility of Personal Protective Equipment for the professionals in the forefront.

They further called on the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute to scale up the content of the COVID-19 information disseminated to the general public and expressed their willingness to support in analyzing the information.

The 11 health associations are the Ethiopian Public Health Association, Ethiopian Medical Association, Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Association, Public Health Officers Association of Ethiopia, Ethiopian Medical Laboratory Association, Ethiopian Midwives Association, Ethiopian Nurses Association, Ethiopian Psychologists Association, Ethiopian Dentists Association, Ethiopian Environmental Health Professionals Association, and Ethiopian Anesthetists Association.