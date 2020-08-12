Ministry, City Obtain over 54 Mn Birr Worth Donation to Fight COVID-19

Addis Ababa, August 12/2020 Ministry of Health has received today over 16 million Birr worth donation that will help it fight COVID-19 from different quarters.

The non-governmental organization, EngenderHealth, donated personal protective equipment worth over 15 million birr to support the effort in tackling the pandemic.

The equipment are meant to benefit front line health workers and health facilities, across the country.

EngenderHealth Ethiopia Country Representative, Jemal Kassaw said during the hand over ceremony that the personal protective equipment will benefit about 6,000 health professionals.

The NGO EngenderHealth has been working in Ethiopia for over 25 years to increase access to family planning services and advancing maternal and child health.

The organization is ready to transport the equipment to the selected health facilities with its own expense, thus becoming exemplary to others partners, it was learned.

The Kuwait NGO Direct Aid has also donated over one million birr worth medical equipment to help fight COVID-19.

Lions Club International Foundation donated half a million birr worth gowns purchased from a local manufacturer.

Ethiopian Community and Partners in the General Consul in Frankfurt similarly donated 82,000 Euros worth medical equipment.

Ethiopian Students and Community in China donated 20,000 USD worth patient monitors.

Guyya Textile Manufacturing donated 40,000 locally produced face masks.

In conclusion, Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse appreciated the organizations which supported the efforts of the ministry in fighting coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Addis Ababa City Administrations has also received over 38 million Birr support to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Addis Ababa City Mayor Takele Uma received the donation from five organizations today.

During the occasion, the mayor said the support is vital since hospitals are facing lack of oxygen and the spread of the virus is increasing.

He added that the donation will minimize the shortage of services to be given to the recently increasing number of patients of COVID-19 in intensive care units.

Bamacon Engineering donated 10 million Birr worth 100 oxygen concentrators while USAID-Save the Children extended 26.5 million birr to benefit more than 4,429 households for three months.

Ethiopian Industrial Inputs Development Enterprise has gave 1.3 million Birr worth medical equipment, Viza Ride donated 100,000 Birr, and Berki Tehnology in collaboration with Amio Engineering PLC 75,000 Birr worth disinfectant spray machine.