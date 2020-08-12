Nation Completes 2nd Green Legacy Program Ahead of Schedule

Addis Ababa, August 12/2020(ENA) Ethiopia has effectively wrapped up this year’s Green Legacy campaign of planting 5 billion seedlings program ahead of the schedule, said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Addressing the closing Green Legacy program in the city of Bahir Dar, Abiy said the country has realized the threshold of planting 5 billion seedlings this rainy season.

This year’s Green Legacy campaign was officially launched on June 5, 2020 which aimed at planting 5 billion trees during the main rainy season.

Premier Abiy praised the commitment of Ethiopians from all walks of life came together with the spirit of ownership and belongingness to achieve the Green Legacy campaign ahead of the plan.

Stressing the significance of hard work for nation building, Abiy said Ethiopians should replicate their commitment that showed in Green Legacy for other developmental activities without paying heeds to all unconstructive party lines.

Ethiopians all over the country planted 353 million trees in a single day on July 30, 2019 which is a world record of its kind, through the Green Legacy and a total of over 4 billion seedlings last year.