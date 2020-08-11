Ethiopia Reports 584 New Coronavirus Cases, 20 Fatalities

Addis Ababa,August 11/2020 (ENA)Ministry of Health on Tuesday has reported 584 new Coronavirus cases and 20 deaths, pushing the total confirmed tally in the country to 24,175.

In its daily update, the ministry stated that some 584 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 11, 881 samples conducted over the last 24 hours.

The Ministry also revealed that the virus had claimed the life of 20 people, bringing the number fatalities in the country to 440.

Meanwhile, 285 patients have recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 10,696.

Currently, there are 13,037 active cases with 190 patients in intensive care unit.

Ethiopia has so far conducted 520,891laboratory tests for COVID-19.