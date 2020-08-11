Authority Plans to Build over 225,000 Kms Road in Ten Years

Addis Ababa, August 11/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Roads Authority announced its plans today to construct 225,237 kilometres of road in the coming ten years.

Speaking at a meeting that brought together transport officials and stakeholders, Ethiopian Roads Authority Director-General Habtamu Tegegn said a total of 225,237 kilometers of road would be built across the country in the coming 10 years.

Federal and regional governments would fund the road schemes.

Of the total roads to be constructed, 38,849 kilometers of the road will be constructed by the federal government, he pointed out.

The remaining 63,542 kilometers and 108,791 kilometers will be built by regional governments and woredas, respectively.

The director-general stated that the road construction and development program of the country takes into consideration agriculture, tourism, mines, industrial development, and regional integrations.

In addition to expanding roads in the coming years, the quality of roads will also be given due attention and completing the already started road projects is the other goal of the authority.

The road coverage of Ethiopia has jumped over 100,000 kilometers from 26,550 kilometers 23 years back.