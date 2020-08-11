PM Stresses Role of CSO in Institution Building, National Dialogue

Addis Ababa, August 11/20120( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored today the irreplaceable role of the civil society in the parallel processes of institution building and national dialogue.

Abiy, who met with representatives of local and Ethiopia-based international civil society organizations (CSO), discussed about the role of the sector in non-partisan approach to supporting democratization and the rule of law.

The participants, according to the Office of the Prime Minister, have “commended the measures taken by the government to reverse the repression that civil society entities had endured for several years before the liberalizing of the sector.”

They also raised a number of issues pertaining to Civil Society Organizations participation in national endeavors and planning, requesting for greater attention to the revival of the sector.

The premier acknowledged the relevance of “a burgeoning non-partisan civil society sector as crucial to the country’s democratization journey.”

Abiy further emphasized the importance of focusing on essential issues as part of nation building efforts.

“We need to develop a common future without necessarily being stuck in aligning on a past,” he said, adding that “here, the role of civil society is irreplaceable particularly in the parallel processes of institution building and national dialogue.”

Ethiopia’s new civil society law was revised last year, introducing commendable positive changes, including clear recognition of the right to operational freedom.