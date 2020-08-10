Chinese Company TikTok Provides 100,000 COVID-19 Testing -Kits to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa August 10/2020 (ENA) A Chinese Private company TikTok has provided 100,000 COVID-19 testing kits to Ethiopia today to support the nation’s testing effort.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tan Jian handed over the medical equipment to Minister of Health, Dr. Lia Tadesse.

On the occasion, Dr. Lia said the support will contribute to enhancing the country’s testing capacity, specially the recently launched nation-wide COVID-19 testing campaign.

Commending the Chinese people and government for their support since the outbreak, she reaffirmed her country’s desire to further consolidate its bilateral relations with China especially in the health sector.

The ambassador on his part stated that the support aims at mitigating the challenge posed by the pandemic.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the government and people of China to further pursue their solidarity with Ethiopia.

TikTok is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming.