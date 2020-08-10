Nation Finalizes Preparation to Repatriate 500 Ethiopians from Lebanon

Addis Ababa, August 10/2020(ENA)The government of Ethiopia is finalizing preparations to repatriate some 500 Ethiopians from Lebanon, according to Ethiopian Consulate in Beirut.

Consulate General, Temesgen Omar told ENA that following the economic downturn in Lebanon, the life of many Ethiopians living in that country has been in dire situation as they are unable to cope up with the crisis.

Considering the situation, the Consulate Office in collaboration with other stakeholders has been making preparations to repatriate the Ethiopians, Temesgen stated.

Since the eruption of political unrest in Beirut, the government of Ethiopia was able to repatriate some 2,300 of its citizens in seven rounds Temesgen said, recalling that the various restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 were a bit hindrance to the repatriation efforts.

However, since the Ethiopian Airlines has resumed flight to Beirut, citizens have begun returning home while preparations are also being underway to repatriate some 500 Ethiopians in the 8th round of the repatriation process.

The Consulate has pointed out that the Ethiopians are also willing to go back home, and they will be repatriated as soon as all the necessary requirements are accomplished including visa and other travel related documents.

Following the call for the 9th round of repatriation, so far 3,300 Ethiopians have registered to return home.

According to the data from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about 400,000 Ethiopians reside in Lebanon.