Addis Ababa, August 8/2020(ENA) Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 1 million, according to the Center for Disease Control for Africa (CDC-Africa).

CDC-Africa reported that the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,022,084.

In addition to the confirmed cases, 22,491 people have died from COVID-19 in the continent, the report stated.

According to CDC-Africa, the continent has reported 705,016 recoveries.