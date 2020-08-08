PM Abiy Awarded ANOCA Order of Merit

Addis Ababa, August 8/2020(ENA) The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, an international organization that unites the 54 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of Africa, has awarded its highest African Sport recognition to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The ANOCA Order of Merit is awarded to the prime minister in recognition of his exemplary commitment in support of Ethiopian sports and services to the Olympic Movement, a letter sent to ENA by the association stated.

The letter from Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) said the ANOCA Executive Board feels proud for conveying the decision to award Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the highest African sport recognition.

The ANOCA Order of Merit is awarded to heads of state and sovereign characters.