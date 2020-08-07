Ministry Reports 15 Deaths, 552 New COVID-19 Cases in a Day

Addis Abeba August 7/2020 (ENA)Ministry of Health has reported 15 deaths and 552 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total tally in the country to 21,452.



In its daily update, the ministry stated that 15 persons have lost their lives from the virus, bringing the number fatalities in the country to 380.

Some 552 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 9,203 samples conducted over the last 24 hours, it added.

Meanwhile, 388 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,415.

Currently, there are 11,655 active cases with 174 patients in intensive care unit.

Ethiopia has so far conducted 478,017 laboratory tests for COVID-19.