Gov’t Launches Nationwide Coronavirus Prevention, Testing Campaign

Addis Ababa, August 7/2020( ENA) A nationwide COVID-19 prevention movement and testing campaign was officially launched today in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, presidents of regional states and officials.



During the launching of the campaign, it was stated that the government plans to test 200,000 persons and outreach to 17 million citizens in door-to-door screening in the next two weeks.

The government has reportedly made all the necessary preparations to effectively conduct the campaign.

It was pointed out that the outcome of the campaign will be a springboard for activities to be performed in the upcoming Ethiopian year.

Students, teachers, religious leaders, elders and community leaders at all levels were urged to play their role in the campaign.