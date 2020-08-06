Africa’s COVID-19 Infections Nearing One Mln Mark

Addis Ababa, August 6/2020 (ENA) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Africa has reached 992,710 on Thursday, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) disclosed.

In its daily COVID-19 situation update report, the African CDC said the total number of infections in the continent has rose to 992, 710 today from 976,028 on Wednesday.

According to the report, the death toll in the continent due to the pandemic has also reached 21,617.

Some 673,757 people have recovered from the pandemic as of this morning, it indicated.

According to reports, Africa has taken some five months to reach 500,000 COVID-19 cases, but now it took only one month to double that number.

Among all the countries in the continent, South Africa is the highest affected country in terms of reported cases, followed by Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, and Morocco.