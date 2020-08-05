PM Advises Citizens to Consult Consulate during Blast Ordeal in Lebanon

Addis Ababa, August 5/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has advised Ethiopians living in Beirut, Lebanon, to get in touch with the consulate to get help and support amidst the ordeal that resulted from the explosion yesterday.

The large blast in Beirut has so far killed at least 70 people and injured thousands, it was learned.

“My thoughts and prayers with the people of Lebanon,” Prime Minister Abiy wrote on his Facebook, adding that he encourages “Ethiopians living in Beirut to get in touch with the Consulate as you help one another amidst such an ordeal,” .

More than 100,000 Ethiopians, mostly women, are believed to live in Lebanon, a country recently hit by economic crisis and political instability, resulting in loss of jobs and miseries for thousands of Ethiopians.

Explosive materials stored for years are said to be the cause for the explosion and the country is reportedly undertaking investigation to find the exact trigger of the catastrophic blast and bring those responsible to face justice.