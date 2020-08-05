Ministry Confirms 13 Deaths, 459 New COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa, August 5/2020(ENA) Ministry of Health has reported 13 deaths and 459 new COVID-19 cases today, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 20,336.

In its daily update, the ministry said 13 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 356.

Some 459 new cases were also reported out of the 7,319 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 358 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,598.

According to the ministry, 11,380 patients are under treatment. Of these, 185 patients are in intensive care unit.

A total of 459,746 persons have been tested for COVID-19 in Ethiopia since the first case reported on March 13, 2020.