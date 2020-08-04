Nation’s New Peace Plan to Focus on Family, Community

Addis Ababa July 4/2012 (ENA) Ethiopia’s 10-year peace plan, which is under discussion, consists of new concepts such as instilling the value of peace at family and community levels, Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil said.

Addressing the discussion on the 10-year peace plan yesterday, Muferiat said peacekeeping in the country has been reliant on security forces alone, ignoring the community.

However, one of the key areas of this plan is creating a common understanding about peace at individual, family and institution levels, she added.

Ensuring equality, justice and fair economic distribution are the foundations set for the realization of peace, the minster said, pointing out that well-planned directives are set in the peace plan to instill values of peace inside every individual.

The minister further stressed that one of the priorities of the policy is ensuring that everybody, including the leadership, is under the law. Efforts will be exerted to develop the culture of respect for the law.

According to her, security works will be based on profession, transcending the present, and becoming human centered.

Mueferiat noted the prevalence of identity-based extremism as a challenge.

She said the long-term plan should be creating a national dialogue and exercising peaceful political culture.

Stressing the key roles of the media in ensuring peace and creating positive thinking, the minister stated that making the youth more devoted to their country will be among the priorities in the coming years at learning institutions.

Ethiopia unveiled its 10-year inclusive development plan under the theme “Ethiopia: An African Beacon of Prosperity” in June, 2020.