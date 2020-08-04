Over 50 Mln People Projected to be Food Insecure in IGAD Region by End of 2020

Addis Ababa August 4/2020 (ENA) An estimated 50.6 million people in the Eastern Africa region are projected to be food insecure by the end of 2020 due to the compounding impacts of COVID-19, locust invasion and ongoing climatic shocks, according to the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD).

A statement issued by IGAD pointed out that following an analysis by IGAD technical experts, an estimated 50.6 million people (approximately 20 percent of the population) in the region are at risk of being food insecure and may require food assistance to the end of 2020 and beyond if urgent action is not taken.

The IGAD Food Security and Nutrition Response Strategy launched today has hence called on member states and partners to provide technical and financial support to the regional block in order to implement a series of short-term interventions to deal with the crisis.

“Nearly 51 million people are projected to be food insecure by the end of 2020 in the IGAD region. With millions of vulnerable populations at risk, IGAD has taken a stance to curb the casualties,” said IGAD’s Executive Secretary, Workneh Gebeyehu.

Supporting humanitarian and livelihood assistance for all vulnerable populations in pastoral, urban and rural areas; improving and sustaining nutrition security among all vulnerable groups of people during food crises; promoting and facilitating regional trade and cross-border access to markets are some of the interventions.

According to IGAD, strengthen safeguarding mechanisms for pastoralists and pastoral areas; operationalizing the IGAD disaster response fund; and establishing a regional operations center for emergencies are also among the measures to be taken.

“This strategy puts in place guidelines for a coherent approach to supporting our citizens and the region. We call on Member States and partners to work together to provide political, technical and financial support to IGAD in the implementation of this comprehensive regional strategy. Together we can preserve life”, Workneh added.