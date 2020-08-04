Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation with Neighboring Countries Core in 10-Year Plan: FM Gedu

Addis Ababa, August 4/2020(ENA) Enhancing the existing bilateral cooperation with neighboring countries and ensuring sustainable peace across the region are among the key goals under Ethiopia’s 10-Year development plan with regards to foreign relations, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew said.

Gedu made the remark on Monday during a consultation meeting that discussed on the 10­-Year National Plan with respect to Ethiopia’s foreign affairs.

The Minister has revealed Ethiopia’s foreign relation positions in the political economy of the region, Africa and in the global level at large.

Briefing the audience about the overall objectives, strategies and implementation instruments of the plan, Gedu said that the country will work vigorously to realizing regional economic integration by making efforts for sustainable peace and stability in Horn of Africa.

“Sustainable peace and shared prosperity could never be achieved without the existence of brotherly relations among neighboring countries”, Gedu said, adding that Ethiopia will pursue its efforts to bolster the sense of cooperation in the region in its decade long plan.

Improving the overall partnership with Sudan and Kenya to a higher level is one of the components of the plan he said, noting that Ethiopia will continue its role aimed at attaining sustainable peace in Somalia and South Sudan.

“As the existing instability in the region affects Ethiopia’s path to prosperity both directly and indirectly, the plan has given paramount importance to ensuring the peace and security of these countries”, he said.

Ethiopia will also work to further strengthen its partnership with Eritrea by institutionalizing the relations of the two nations based on mutual cooperation, Gedu stated.

According to the minister, public diplomacy would also be the other core task over the coming years, particularly focusing on ensuring the rights of Ethiopians living abroad

Attracting more Foreign Direct Investment, increasing market destinations to export products, and strengthening diaspora engagement in the national development endeavors are the main areas in the economic arena, Gedu added.

The Minister highlighted the importance of strengthening the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), as this regional block is crucial to facilitate ways for economic integration.

It was also indicated on the occasion that enhancing People to People relation with neighboring countries as vital to the peace building efforts in the region.