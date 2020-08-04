Africa’s COVID-19 Fatality Surpasses 20,600

Addis Ababa, August 4/2020(ENA) The number of fatalities reported due to COVID-19 pandemic in African has reached 20,612 on Tuesday, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

In its latest situation update, the Africa CDC said the total number of COVID-19 infections in the continent has surpassed 968,000.

As of Tuesday morning, some 629, 726 patients have also recovered from the disease across the continent.

According to the Africa CDC, the Southern Africa region is the most affected region in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Northern Africa and Western Africa regions.

South Africa and Egypt are countries with the highest numbers of cases, with South Africa alone accounting half of all reported infections in the continent.