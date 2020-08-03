Nation Confirms 583 New COVID-19 Infections, 26 Fatalities

Addis Ababa, August 3/2020( ENA) Ethiopia has reported 26 fatalities and 583 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total infections in the country to 19,289.

According to the daily updates of Ministry of Health, the new cases were reported out of the 6,907 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

With 26 fatalities today, COVID-19 related death toll has raised to 336 in the country, the ministry added.

Some 330 patients have also recovered from the virus that brings the total number of recoveries to 7,931.

Currently, 11,020 patients are under treatment, of which 145 are in critical condition, it was indicated.

Ethiopia has so far conducted 444,226 laboratory tests for COVID-19.