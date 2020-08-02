Ethiopians Around the World Voiced Support for GERD

Addis Ababa August 2/2020(ENA)Ethiopians around the world evenly voiced their support for the construction of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Ethiopians and Ethiopian origin around the world showed their solidarity on Sunday starting from 10:00 PM for three minutes under the theme: “Our voice for our dam”.

Thousands of ecstatic crowds and revelers filled the squares and streets of Addis this afternoon to show their support for the construction of the GRED.

Today, Office of National Council for Coordination of Public Participation in collaboration with Lift Ethiopia has organized a solidarity campaign to make Ethiopian voices heard to the world.

The event is organized to send message to the international community about the reality of the dam which is based on the principle of fair utilization of resources to fight poverty.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said Ethiopians from all walks of life have massively contributed to the construction of the flagship dam project.

The solidarity campaign is aimed at mobilizing the public to complete the dam and support for the diplomatic hitch in a bid of completing the dam other rather than celebrating filling of the first phase of the GERD, he said.

“We showed the world how we are strong and capable to achieve our desires without any support from the outside. This dam is our demonstration of unity and togetherness. We are striving to complete together as we started together” he added.

Since the commencement of the construction of the dam, the public have contributed more than 13.6 billion birr for the GERD.

It is to be recalled that on July 21, Ethiopia announced that it had successfully completed the first phase filling of the dam by taking advantage of the two weeks of heavy rainfall that it received.