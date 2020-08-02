City Plants over 2 mln Trees in a Day

Addis Ababa August 2/2020(ENA) Thousands of residents of Addis Ababa planted more than two million tree seedlings on Sunday.



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed commended city residents for their encouraging efforts in response to achieve the Green Legacy Initiative.

“As we are in the mid of planting season, I thank you for what you did to meet the demands of the next generation by planting trees,” he said.

The campaign aims to reverse the effects of deforestation and climate change across the country.

In addition to the city residents, several government officials including Deputy Mayor of Adds Ababa Takle Uma and the business community also joined the planting campaign.

The immense effort is part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Green Legacy Initiative, which aims to plant more than 5 billion trees this rainy season.

Over 4 billion tree seedlings have so far been planted under this year’s 5 billion tree planting Green Legacy campaign.