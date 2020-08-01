Ethiopians, Friends of Ethiopia Urged to Voice Support for GERD Tomorrow

Addis Ababa, August 1/2020 (ENA) The Office of National Council for Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), in collaboration with a non-governmental organization named Lift Ethiopia is going organize an event through which it would send message about the dam to the international community.

Briefing journalists today, Office Communication Director Hailu Abrha said the event will be held globally tomorrow by Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia to be a voice for the dam under the theme “One Voice for Our Dam.”

The event will be used as a forum to send message to the international community about the reality of the dam which is based on the principle of fair utilization of resources to fight poverty.

The director called on all Ethiopians inside and outside the country and friends of Ethiopia to show support and commitment for the dam in whatever way they like, including wearing traditional dress, decorating houses and cars with the Ethiopian flag and other means for three minutes starting from 4:00 PM on August 2, 2020.

He thanked all stakeholders that have been supporting the dam with finance, idea and diplomacy from the very beginning.

Lift Ethiopia founder and board member, Abraham Seyoum on his part called on Ethiopians and the Ethiopian Diaspora and friends of Ethiopia to be voice for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam across the globe.

Leaving political differences aside, all Ethiopians need to stand together on GERD as the dam is “our national symbol and pride,” he noted.

Ethiopians have contributed a total of 13.6 billion birr so far and have expressed desire to contribute more following the first-year filling of the dam last month.