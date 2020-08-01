Authority Calls for Inclusion of Heritage Education in Nation’s Curriculum

Addis Ababa, August 1/2020 (ENA) Heritage education needs to be integrated in the curriculum of the country in order to avoid the false divisive narration created among the new generation, according to Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage.



In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ethiopian Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage Deputy Director-General Abebaw Ayalew said heritage should be included in the nation’s curriculum as it is history of the society.

An informed society can pass better values for the next generation and help to build devoted generation, he said, adding that heritage is not only about the past but also about identity.

According to him, prior attention should be given to elementary schools and then continue to the higher levels of education.

Any heritage asset recognized in Ethiopia is the heritage of all Ethiopians. It is a resource of the country and its people, not any one group, he stressed.

“At times, there is a futile argument among the youth about dividing heritages based on history. This has been mainly based on false narrations. Thus it is annoying to hear ill-informed arguments about this heritage belonging to me and the other to your,” the deputy director-general said.

Citing the significance of heritage, Abebaw said the past is always remembered both in bad and good memories, but the most important thing is to learn from it.

He noted that judging heritages politically is unacceptable. The country’s politics may change due to various reasons, but heritages remain history.

The youth should be responsible and protect heritages instead of destroying them as recently witnessed in Harari Regional State.

“Harar city is a world heritage site registered by UNESCO. This includes all the values of the city and its surroundings. Building architectures, religious values and statues, among others, are registered,”he stated.

Harar Jugol is the fourth holy city of Islam with 82 mosques, three of which date back to the 10th century. The town houses have exceptional interior design that constitute the most spectacular part of Harar’s cultural heritage.