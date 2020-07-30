Over 4 Billion Seedlings Planted During this Year’s Green Legacy Campaign

Addis Ababa, July 30/2020(ENA) The committee made the remark in its mid-term performance report presented this morning in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Officially launched on June 5, 2020, this year’s initiative has thus far marked an 80 percent success rate, according to the steering committee report.

Minister of Agriculture and coordinator of the committee, Omer Hussien said the sense of ownership observed among the nation on the Green Legacy Campaign has contributed for the successful achievement of the program.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on his part commending the progress called upon all stakeholders to play their part in ensuring Ethiopia meets the 2020 set target of 5 billion seedlings and also nurture this initiative into being a national culture.