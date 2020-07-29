FM Gedu Holds Talks with UK Under Secretary of State for Africa

Addis Ababa, July 29/2020( ENA) Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew held talks here on Wednesday with visiting UK’s Under Secretary of State for Africa, James Duddridge.

During the discussion, Gedu said Ethiopia and the United Kingdom have a long history of cooperation and working together on many issues, stressing this cooperation would be further cemented in multifaceted spheres.

Gedu praised UK’s comprehensive support for Ethiopia, noting that the government is ready to provide the necessary support for British investors if they are investing in Ethiopia.

Moreover, Gedu briefed Duddridge about the all-inclusive reforms and the political, social and economic achievements that have been registered in Ethiopia after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed office two years before.

He further elaborated Ethiopia’s unreserved efforts in sustaining peace and economic ties among East Africa countries.

Finally, Gedu briefed the Under Secretary about the current status of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the ongoing tripartite negotiations between the three countries and its outcomes.

UK’s Under Secretary of State for Africa, James Duddridge on his part commended Ethiopia’s comprehensive reform activities.

He expressed his believe that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will be a source of national pride for Ethiopians, and it would make Ethiopia an investment destination.

Duddridge reaffirmed that the Government of United Kingdom will continue to support Ethiopia on issue concerning Ethiopia’s core interests, including building democracy and development endeavors.

The Under Secretary concluded today a three-day official visit to Ethiopia.