Addis Ababa, July 29/2020( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today in his office held talks with a Special Envoy sent by South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir.

Premier Abiy and the Special Envoy, Nhial Deng Nhial discussed on bilateral relations between Ethiopia and South Sudan focusing on economic cooperation, peace and security.

The two sides also conferred on regional integration efforts, according to Office of the Prime Minister,