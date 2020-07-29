BK Business Group Purchases 5 Million Birr GERD Bond

Adiss Ababa July 29/2020(ENA) BK Business Group owner and CEO Belayneh Kinde has purchased 5 million Birr bond to finance the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The business owner handed over the bond to the Office of National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the GERD today.

Belayneh had purchased 28 million birr bonds at various times since the launching of the construction of the dam, it was learned.

He expressed his satisfaction over the completion of the first-year water filling of the dam which is being financed by Ethiopians overcoming various problems.

The office gave certificate of appreciation to the business group.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopians have so far contributed over 13 billion Birr for the dam being constructed entirely with domestic funds.

Upon completion the dam is expected to have enormous benefits to the development of Ethiopia and its neighbors.