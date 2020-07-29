PM Holds Discussion with Representatives of Competing Political Parties

Addis Ababa July 29/2020(ENA)Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion today with leaders of competing political parties at his office.

The premier wrote on his Facebook page that the discussion held this morning was fruitful.

According to him, the parties discussed about various national issues that would enable to bring political parties together and create dialogue platform on national consensus.

“We agreed to continue our discussion about various national issues in platforms that will bring political parties together, with an upcoming dialogue platform on National Consensus,” Abiy said.

He added that peaceful engagement, open and respectful discussions among political leaders are essential for Ethiopia to move forward on a stable and progressive path to prosperity.

Abiy finally noted: “We will continue to strengthen institutional building efforts, while internally clearing the government structure of those sabotaging reforms. We are committed to upholding the rule of law, without discriminating between government bodies, ruling party leaders or members of political parties and hold accountable all that transgress the laws of the land.”