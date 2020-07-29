AU, China Sign MoU on Project of Africa CDC Headquarters Building

Addis Ababa, July 29/2020(ENA)The African Union (AU) and the People’s Republic of China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Project of the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Headquarters Building (Phase I).

AU’s Commissioner for Social Affairs, Amira Elfadil and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, Qian Keming signed the MoU in a ceremony held online.

During the occasion, Elfadil appreciated the Government of China, and with particular President Xi Jinping for the strong and continuous commitment of leadership assisting Africa in building the necessary capacity for control and prevention of diseases in the continent.

“The African Union Commission attaches great value and importance to the significance of the construction of the Africa CDC Headquarters Building and AU will do all its best seriously in the realization of the project” she added.

Vice Minister Qian Keming on his part said that the construction of Africa CDC Headquarters is a concern action by China to honor its commitment made at FOCAC Beijing Summit and a vivid example to build a China-Africa health community.

According to the agreement reached between the two parties, the Chinese Government will provide financial support to AU to undertake the Project of AU Africa CDC HQ Building (Phase I).

The building of the headquarters of the Africa CDC, to be constructed in Addis Ababa, includes an emergency operation center, a data center, laboratory, resource center, briefing rooms, training center, conference center, offices, and expatriate apartments, all to be constructed, furnished and equipped by the Government of China.

Located in the African Village, south of Addis Ababa, the new site covers an area of 90,000m2 with a total construction area of nearly 40,000m2, according to information obtained from the AU.