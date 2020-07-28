Ethiopia Confirms 11 Fatalities, 653 New COVID-19 Infections

Addis Ababa, July 28/2020( ENA) Ethiopia has confirmed 653 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours pushing the total infections in the country to 15,200.

According to the daily updates of Ministry of Health, the new cases were reported out of the 6,503 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

It also said that 11 COVID-19 related deaths are reported, taking the death toll to 239.

Furthermore, some 170 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,526.

According to the ministry, currently 8,433 patients are under treatment of which 66 are in critical condition.

Ethiopia has so far conducted 395,851 laboratory tests for COVID-19.