Ethiopia, UK Sign two Grant Agreements Amounting 105 Mln Pound

Addis Ababa, July 28/2020( ENA) Ethiopia and the United Kingdom have signed today two grant agreements amounting to 105 Million Pound sterling (approximately 4.71 Billion ETB).

According to the first grant agreement, the UK government will finance 60 million pound for the implementation of Land Investment for Transformation, Phase 2 (LIFT-UP) program.

The objective of the program is to bring transformative, systematic, and sustainable change in land certification and market system in Amhara, Oromia, Tigray and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Region (SNNPR) regional states, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release.

The main outputs of the program are to anticipate 7 million land parcels (out of a total of 36 million uncertified) with second-level land certification, and computerizing 103 districts (woredas) land administration systems where second-level certification has taken place, it added.

The second grant agreement that amounts 45 million pound will be earmarked for the support of Accelerating Ethiopia’s Economic Transformation (ACCELERATE) program, which is designed in line with out-ward oriented, manufacturing led sustainable and inclusive growth program of Ethiopia.

The aim of the program is to support the Ethiopian government’s vision of export-led manufacturing growth through foreign and domestic investments to become a reality more quickly and in a sustainable and inclusive way, according to the ministry.

The program will be implemented in Industrial Parks located in Oromya, Amhara, Tigray and SNNPR Regional States.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide, and Minister for Africa of the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department of International Development, James Duddridge signed the grant agreement.