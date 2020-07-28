Ethiopia, Finland Extend COWASH Project for Six Months

Addis Abeba July 28/2020 (ENA) The governments of Ethiopia and Finland have extended the Community-led accelerated WASH (COWASH) project for additional six months to support the fights against COVID-19.



The project to be executed with the allocation of over 190 million Birr will focus on the COVID-19 emergency support, preparedness and resilience building, it was learned.

The Government of Finland contributes 2.67 million Euros for the six-month extension and the Government of Ethiopia 81.4 million Birr.

During the launching ceremony of the extension today, Chief Technical Advisor and Team Leader of COWASH Arto Suominen said the aim of the extension of COWASH III project is to support COVID-19 preparedness, build capacity of the government to respond and build resilience to COVID-19 challenges.

The activities with respect to preparedness include ensuring water points for households, schools and healthcare facilities, among others.

With regard to response, provision of emergency support through procurement of water and sanitation related emergency items or services were mentioned among the measures to be taken so as to contain COVID-19.

In relation to resilience, advocacy for strong WASH systems at local level, ensuring the right leadership, governance, coordination, integration, financing , accountability and capacity were stated among the key steps to deliver sustained and inclusive service.

Water Development Commissioner, Beshah Mogessie said the support is crucial for WASH related emergency procurements in treatment centers, isolation centers, and quarantine centers or in other important hot spots identified by regions.

Community-Led Accelerated Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Project, COWASH, is a bilateral project between the governments of Ethiopia and Finland.