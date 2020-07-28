More than 3.5 Billion Tree Seedlings Planted through Green Legacy Campaign

Addis Ababa, July 28/2020 (ENA) Over 3.5 billion tree seedlings have so far been planted under this year’s Green Legacy campaign, according to Press Secretariat of the Office of the Prime Minister.



This was disclosed at a campaign where media leaders and professionals planted tree seedlings at Gulele Botanical Garden today.

Press Secretariat Head of the Office of the Prime Minister, Nigusu Tilahun said on the occasion that the government and the people are pulling resources to fulfill very crucial national agendas.

He noted that the successful completion of the first filling of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is one of the indicators of these strong collaborations.

The green legacy campaign initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last year is expanding wide and effectively, Nigusu added.

According to him, the nation has managed to plant over 3.5 billion tree seedlings out of the 5 billion trees to be planted this rainy season.

Highlighting the role of media in supporting the achievement of the campaign, the head said the “media should play their role in realizing green legacy and other national development activities.”

Gulele Botanical Garden Director-General Sileshi Degefa said the media should also fulfill their responsibility by nurturing the seedlings they planted.