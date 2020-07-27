Court Allows 8 Additional Days for Investigating Bekela Gerba

Addis Ababa July 27/2020(ENA) The Federal First Instance Court Lideta Criminal Bench allowed today eight additional days for investigating Bekela Gerba, who is under detention for allegedly organizing the recent mayhem in some parts of Oromia Region following the assassination of Hachalu Hundessa.

Although police asked the court for additional 14 days to finalize the charge, the court allowed only 8 days to carry out the investigation.

Presenting the investigation it carried out during the past 11 days, the federal police criminal investigation team told the court it had included these in the file submitted to the court.

The team claimed that it has evidences that prove over 166 million birr damage caused to only three institutions after the call of violence by the suspect.

The lives of four persons were lost and other four injured in the violence that erupted in Burayu town, while causing 7 million birr estimated damage.

Police added that it is assessing the damage caused at various places following his order to rise up through phone calls.

It also revealed that 17 teams have been dispatched to investigate the damage caused in regions.

Lawyers of the suspect rejected the request for additional time and asserted that the charges are general and not pertinent to their client.

The court, which acknowledged the investigation conducted in the last 11 days, finally gave 8 additional days for the police to complete its investigation.