Close to 3.4 Million Jobs Created Last Ethiopian Fiscal Year

Addis Ababa July 27/2020 (ENA) The Jobs Creation Commission announced that the country has created 3,387,079 jobs last Ethiopian budget year.

The Investment and Jobs Creation National Committee was convened today to evaluate the national jobs creation activities over the past year and to set direction for the year ahead.

Out of the three-million jobs national target for the year, Jobs Commission reported that 3,387,079 jobs have been created in agriculture, industry and services sectors, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Although 330,000 jobs have been impacted by COVID-19, the losses reported have not been as significant as had been expected, the report stated.

Furthermore, it indicated that key contributors for the milestone achieved including enhanced private sector participation, large-scale government projects, focus on enterprise development and sectoral financing support.

The nation aims to generate another three million jobs distributed nationally and maximizing on successes gained thus far this Ethiopian fiscal year.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Abiy emphasized that the country’s journey to prosperity need not be interrupted by intermittent incidents and that staying the course is key while keeping track of progress.

He further stressed that regions need to put all their efforts and focus on ensuring peace and security not only through strengthening security sector but also by facilitating community stakeholders to be guardians of peace.

Building strong mind sets and attitude of youth by diverting energy to volunteerism and making volunteerism a prerequisite to hiring, enhancing automation; and coordination and alignment among private and public sector initiatives; as well as strengthening the financial sector to support youth, farmers and other categories making a living on small earnings were also underscored by the premier.

The Investment and Jobs Creation National Committee launched last year is chaired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and comprises Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, presidents of regional states, Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa mayors, and two representatives from the Office of the Prime Minister.