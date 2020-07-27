Ethiopia Displays its Debut Locally Assembled Electric Car

Addis Ababa July 27/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today received the first electric car fully assembled locally by Hyundai dealership, Marathon Motors.

The decision to assemble electric cars in Ethiopia follows the request put forth by the Prime Minister to Hyundai President.

During the handing over ceremony, Prime Minister Abiy applauded such investments in the country support the nation’s climate resilience and green ambitions.

The car in question looks like the Hyundai IONIQ which debuted in its home country of South Korea in 2016.

It was pointed out that the car is fully battery operated with no emission.

The car is unique to Ethiopia as it does not require charging at terminals rather be charged anywhere.

The batteries can be apparently charged up to 80 percent in 33 minutes on a 50 kilo watts station or in 24 minutes at a 100 kilo watts fast charging station.