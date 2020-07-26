COVID-19 Cases in Africa Reach Over 828,000

Addis Ababa, July 26/2020(ENA) The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) disclosed on Sunday that the number of COVID-19 cases across the continent has reached 828,214.



In its latest update, the Africa CDC said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the continent rose from 810,008 on Saturday to 828,214 as of Sunday morning.

The total number of deaths, reported as of Sunday morning due to the disease, rose to 17,509.

It also reported that some 484,038 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus so far across the continent.

The Southern Africa is the most affected region followed by Northern, Western, Eastern and Central Africa regions.

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria and Morocco are countries with the highest COVID-19 cases reported in the continent.