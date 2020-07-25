Petroleum Supply Enterprise Finalizes Design of Nation’s Biggest Depot

Addis Ababa July 25/2020 (ENA) The Ethiopian Petroleum Supply Enterprise disclosed that the design work for the nation’s biggest depot with a capacity of carrying 300 million liters has been finalized.

Senior Communication Expert at the enterprise, Alemayehu Tsegaye told ENA that the reservoir to be built outside of Addis Ababa will have the capacity to store 300 million liters upon completion.

The design work executed by an Australian company is completed and about 140 million USD is needed to finalize the project within three years, he added.

The new depot is expected to increase the reserve capacity of the country from 420 million liters to 720 million liters.

According to the expert, the enterprise is looking for funds to contract out the project to well-known contractors that have shown interest.

The government carries out such mega-projects through public-private partnership or joint venture, it was learned.

A bid will be floated to international contractors to build the depot on 10,000 hectares of land as soon as the finance is available, Alemayehu said.

“This depot is not more than 500 meters far from the Ethio-Djibouti Railway, and the design work allows the provision of fuel transportation and freight service,” he stated.

The depot will be fully automated and is expected to fulfill the country’s increasing demand of various petroleum products.