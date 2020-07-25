Ethiopia, Netherlands Sign Close to 16 Million Euros Grant Agreement

Addis Ababa July 25/2012(ENA) The governments of Ethiopia and the Netherlands have signed a grant agreement amounting to 15.96 million Euros with the view to financing Kunzila Integrated Landscape Management and WASH project.

The agreement was signed between Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and Thijs Woudstra, Netherlands’ Charge d’Affairs in Ethiopia.

According to a press release of Ministry of Finance, the main components of the project to be financed by the grant agreement are the strengthening of community-based watershed management, improving agricultural productivity and livelihood, enhancing the capacity of community-based organizations, managing natural resources in a sustainable way, and implementing rural and urban water supply and sanitation activities.

It further stated that the overall goal of the project is to provide financial and technical supports for a more prosperous and healthy population in Amhara Regional State.

More specifically, the grant aims to improve agricultural productivity for 22,000 people, create sustainable employment for at least 750 youth, provide access to clean water for 22,058 rural and 9,529 urban inhabitants and strengthen the capacity of community-based organizations.