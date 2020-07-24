Dam Filling Decisively Heighten Ethiopia’s Global Credibility

Addis Ababa, July, 24/2020(ENA) The effective completion of the first filling of the Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) will critically amplify Ethiopia’s credibility at global arena on achieving mega projects by own resources, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In a weekly media briefing, Spokesperson of MoFA, Ambassador Dina Mufti said the historic completion of the first round filling of the grand dam is clear statement for the international community.

Citing the incredible collaborative efforts of Ethiopians at all walks of life, Dina said the GERD is a critical manifestation that the people of East African nations only need a committed and wise leadership to achieve what they want to realize at the national level.

Ambassador Dina also praised all participants in the recent negotiation process which has been led by the African Union to reach a mutual agreement to continue talks on some crucial technical issues of the dam.

Stressing the significance of the involvement of the African Union (AU), the Ambassador pointed out that bring back the issue of GERD to the African Union is a big success for Africans to realize the ambition of African solution for African problems.

According to Dina, the next round of talks on the remaining technical issues of the grand dam will be resumed soon based on the assessment of the African Union.

Ethiopia has officially announced on Wednesday, the completion of the historic filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Meanwhile, with the collaboration of the ministry and other local and international organizations, over 30,000 Ethiopians have been repatriated home from several countries amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.