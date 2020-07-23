Ruling Party Congratulates Ethiopians on First Filling of GERD

Addis Ababa July 23/2020(ENA) Prosperity Party has congratulated the Ethiopian people on the successful completion of the first filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

In a statement the party sent to ENA today, this was a day when Ethiopia stood in front of the world shining and proud of its hard working and committed sons and daughters.

Leaders of the country, political and civic organizations, education and religious institutions and citizens in general have put their signature on the dam, it added.

Experts and members of the army that work day and night in the extreme hot weather have done the same.

Prosperity party never compromises the national interest and dignity of the country. It strongly believes that the country’s vision can only be achieved through the path leading to prosperity and will pay any sacrifice to achieve it.

The statement pointed out that the achievement shows not only the commitment to attain projects pledged but also to finalize projects launched.

Though compilation of first filling the dam is one achievement, the country this is just the beginning step towards prosperity, it noted.

The party therefore called on Ethiopians and the diaspora to continue their contribution to the dam and the development of the country.

According to Prosperity Party, Ethiopia has been promoting regional integration based on mutual benefits and interests since the laying of the foundation of GERD.

It underscored that the filling of the dam without affecting the lower basin countries is a clear indication that Ethiopia does not want to harm any country but is eager to prosper together with neighbors.