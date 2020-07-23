Ethiopians Express Joy Over Completion of 1st Year Filling of GERD

Addis Ababa, July 23/2020(ENA) Ethiopians have expressed joy over the successful completion of the first year filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The government of Ethiopia announced yesterday that the first year filling of GERD has been successfully completed.

Following the announcement, Ethiopians across the globe have been expressing their joy over the completion of this stage of the dam as it would enable the country generate electricity at the end of next year with two of its turbines.

Some residents of Addis Ababa told ENA that this phase of the dam is a very big leap to realizing this grand development project that all Ethiopians have been waiting for a long time.

The residents have also lauded the government for its commitment and the unwavering support being rendered by Ethiopians to bring the dam a reality.

Expressing their respect for all who have been in the frontline in the construction of the dam, the residents particularly have appreciated professionals and government officials for their effort to defend Ethiopia’s national interest.

The residents have also called on the general public to continue its support in order to expedite the construction of the project that is expected to play a role in changing the lives of people in all corners of the country.

Noting that nothing is impossible if all Ethiopians are united towards the realization of this national project, Beyene Teklay, one of the residents said “Till the dam is completed, all Ethiopians are expected to consolidate their supports to the realization of the dam.”

Kukenesha Girma on her part stressed the need to strengthening existing solidarity of Ethiopians in order to accelerate national development agenda like the GERD.

Hirut Zeleke, the other resident urged the youth to concentrate on development issues rather that engaging in other trivial matters such as racial division.