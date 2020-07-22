Ministers Praise Successful Completion of First Filling of GERD

Addis Abeba July 22/2020 (ENA) Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew expressed a congratulatory message on the successful completion of the first filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).



Gedu twitted that “At the beginning Abbay was a river, after taming it turned to a lake as the river continues its natural flow. Now Abbay as a lake capitulated to all Ethiopia’s development aspirations.”

Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Sileshi Bekele also congratulated all Ethiopians on the thriving completion of the filling of the dam with 4.9 billion cubic meters of water.

The impediment of the dam completed within few days without interrupting the natural flow of the river to the lower basin, he added.

The leaders’ discussion last night was remarkable and smooth. They settled to resolve the technical and legal issues that have not yet reached an agreement through continuous discussions.

Accordingly, the leaders decided the issue of all levels of water filling to fully agreed in a short period of time and a lasting and comprehensive agreement should be reached to conclude future negotiations, including future water use, he underlined.