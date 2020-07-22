Ethiopian Plane Catches Fire at Shanghai Airport

Addis Abeba July 22/2020 (ENA) An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 777 freighter aircraft was caught fire while loading cargo at Shanghai Pudong airport today.



According to a statement from the airlines, the incident happened when the aircraft was on a regular scheduled cargo service from Shanghai to Sao Paulo-Santiago via Addis Ababa.

The fire has brought under control and all ground staff and flying crews are safe, the statement added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the appropriate authorities, it said.