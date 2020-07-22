PM Congratulates Ethiopians on Historic Day of GERD Filling

Addis Ababa, July 22/2020(ENA)Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has congratulated all Ethiopians on the historic day of the first year filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) today.

“I would like to congratulate all the Ethiopian people for the achievement we attained in building the dam through our collective effort,” he said

According to him, the achievement demonstrates the capability of Ethiopians to repeat the feat in other national tasks.

“What is more thrilling is the confidence we had to build the dam by ourselves and attain it when there were many uncertainties,” according to the prime minister.

The grand dam is the iconic symbol of this generation and the renaissance dam is the perfect response and bright light for the years-long regrets of Ethiopians, he further stated.

Stressing the crucial role the people played over the years, he pointed out that GERD is the turning point for Ethiopians to shine once again and eradicate poverty and backwardness.

He added that as promised the first phase filling of the dam reservoir is completed without causing harm on others even before the targeted schedule due to the rains. It will be evident to the down riparian countries that this is an exemplary of Ethiopia’s stand.

Abiy lauded leaders who planned the project, mangers of the dam, Ethiopians who negotiated and reflected the country’s firm stand at the global level, and citizens who have been contributing massively from their hard earned incomes, among others.

The premier also praised the previous prime ministers, all parties involved in the process of the dam directly or indirectly and Ethiopians who were active in the diplomatic community.

According to Abiy, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam should have been realized at least 200 years ago.

“I believe that we have learned from the renaissance dam that the secret of victory is not to give up hope but register national achievements through cooperation, prosperity and persistence work. There is no great success without sacrifice,” he noted.

This is also applicable to governance and democratization which are realized through relentless struggle of generations, he said, adding that the dam is and indication of cooperation.

“If we ignore differences, close doors on those who want to disintegrate us, we will still accomplish various achievements. We will realize prosperity by planning, working and completing,” the PM said.

He elaborated that the first year filling of the dam would enable to generate energy in two turbines. If maximum efforts are exerted in the coming two years, the dam is expected to generate power with full capacity.

Thus the public need to raise fund and the concerned undertake wide ranging diplomatic activities and finalize the green legacy.