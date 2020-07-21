Dev’t Plan Envisions Creating 11 million Jobs in Construction Sector

Addis Ababa July 21/2020(ENA) The new 10-year development plan is projected to create over 11 million direct and indirect jobs in the construction sector, Urban Development and Construction Minister Aisha Mohammed said.

Addressing a stakeholder consultation held today, the minister stated that the sector utilizes 60 percent resources of the country.

In spite of this the sector is a tangled mess that contributes scantly to the development and growth of the country, she added.

In addition, the sector has been dominated by foreign contractors, dependent on export outputs as well as maladministration.

Moreover, the sector is not supported by technology and lacks competiveness, the minister stated, adding that the 10-year plan was prepared in such a way as to tackle the above and related problems.

Accordingly, attention will be given to improving project management, reducing maladministration and introducing efficiency in the coming ten years.

During the stated period, 3.3 million direct employment and over 8.3 million indirect jobs will be created in the sector.

Alongside with this, the plan envisions giving 25 percent contracts in the construction sector to foreign companies and 75 percent to local builders.